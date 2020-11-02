Hatch Welcomes LTK to Global Infrastructure Team

Hatch and LTK – a transportation engineering consulting firm that specializes in transit, transit vehicles, and transit systems – have announced that LTK is now part of Hatch’s global Infrastructure team. This new partnership will provide a solid foundation to position Hatch as a top transportation solutions provider in North America and around the globe.

LTK brings to the integration a strong focus on passenger rail while providing highly specialized technical and management expertise to meet clients’ toughest vehicle and systems engineering challenges, with a major footprint in the United States, as well as Canada, Australia, and China. Hatch brings its global multi-disciplinary staff with broad design and construction expertise in rail, transit, and port infrastructure, from freight and passenger rail to corridors and terminals as well as tunnels, bridges, and signaling systems. By joining forces, together the firm is a premier service provider for clients and communities in the transportation business.

“LTK’s focus on rail and rail systems combined with Hatch’s integrated, multi-disciplinary transportation expertise will provide our clients with comprehensive options across the entire supply chain and lifecycle of their operations,” commented Hatch’s Chairman and CEO John Bianchini. “The integration of Hatch and LTK allows us to broaden our U.S. capabilities and to deliver transformational solutions to clients globally.”

“By joining forces with Hatch, we can achieve LTK’s long-term goals and together become a dominant provider of global transit solutions,” remarked LTK’s CEO Dominic DiBrito. “Our clients know that we’ll be serving them with the same great team while offering expanded services and resources to solve more of their toughest challenges.”

AEC Advisors initiated the merger transaction and served as the financial advisor to Hatch.

