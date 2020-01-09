Hexagon Announces Three Acquisitions

Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, announced the acquisition of Blast Movement Technology (BMT), a pioneer in blast movement monitoring and analysis for open pit mines. BMT’s technologies complement Hexagon’s drill-and-blast solutions with accurate ore location information, enabling customers to extract greater profit from every blast.

Additionally, Hexagon announced the acquisition of Geopraevent AG, a leading provider of natural hazard monitoring and alarm systems for the early detection and warning of dangerous events such as landslides, rockfalls, and avalanches. Finally, Hexagon announced the acquisition of Volume Graphics, a market leader in the industrial computed tomography.

About BMT

The ability to accurately track blast movement is a huge benefit for mines striving to be smarter and more sustainable. It’s a highly variable process that can cost mines millions of dollars in lost revenue per year from ore loss – where valuable ore is sent to the waste pile, and dilution – where waste is sent to the mill.

Through a combination of sensors and software, BMT’s solution provides customers with accurate blast information that’s used to recover all of a mine’s resources. The solution collects data from blast movement sensors, which move with the blasted material. Software is used to transform the data into actionable insights – from the post-blast location of ore to the outputs of more precise dig lines based on the measured movement.

“Controlling ore loss and dilution is critical for mining operations, particularly when profit margins are tight during commodity down-cycles,” says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “Today’s acquisition of BMT is a powerful addition to our Smart Mine portfolio, further closing the drill and blast loop for our customers, and ultimately, improving their ability to measure, manage and improve mining operations from pit to plant.”

With offices worldwide, Brisbane-based BMT counts more than 100 customer sites mining nine commodities in nearly 40 countries. BMT will be fully consolidated as of today, operating within the mining unit of Hexagon’s Geosystems division. 2019 sales amounted to 19 MEUR.

About Geopraevent

Founded in 2013, Geopraevent provides monitoring and alarm systems that combine proprietary software and hardware with a wide range of sensors and measuring technologies – from very specific radars to webcams and cameras – to detect a variety of natural hazards. Its turnkey, integrated monitoring solutions include system customisation, installation and operation.

Advanced algorithms evaluate data from the various sensing technologies in real time to differentiate between normal and critical trends. In the event of potentially dangerous situations, triggered alarms can not only alert authorities but also automatically close threatened roads and railways as well as warn people in the affected areas within a matter of seconds. All installations include access to an online and interactive data portal, easily reachable via various devices.

“Areas prone to natural hazards can quickly become devastating catastrophes. Natural hazard monitoring improves the safety of roads and railways, especially when traditional constructive measures like tunnels or dams aren’t feasible,” says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “Geopraevent’s know-how is characterized by a skilled and experienced workforce with geotechnical expertise. By combining this domain knowledge – along with its proven technologies and services – with Hexagon’s global footprint and complementary solutions, we can offer more customers the early detection and warning systems necessary for protecting human lives.”

Building off its strong presence in Switzerland, Geopraevent has close to 100 live systems in operation across the globe today, serving federal and local authorities and private infrastructure operators in markets such as transportation, public safety, tourism, mining and energy.

Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Geopraevent will be fully consolidated as of today, operating within Hexagon’s Geosystems division. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon’s earnings.

