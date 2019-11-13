Protan’s Acquisition of Multiplan Strengthens Position in Tunnel Industry

Norwegian-owned industrial group Protan has long been an important player in the tunnel and mining industry, supplying their innovative and efficient ventilation systems across the globe. With the acquisition of the Turkish tunnel and roofing membrane manufacturer Multiplan in August, Protan is ready to up their game in the tunnel business. The production facility in the Gebze part of Istanbul has its own tunnel membrane production line.

“We work closely with our customers and suppliers to stay at the forefront of technology, the environment and competence. This gives us unique experience and insight that means that we can deliver flexible, tailor-made solutions adapted to local requirements,” says Protan CEO Erik Øyno of the acquisition.

German tunnel business veteran Arndt Hedtkamp will spearhead Protan’s tunnel business in Central Europe. Hedtkamp has 25 years of tunneling experience, 10 of them spent working in the contracting business, and has previously worked for several tunnel supplier companies, among them Sika in Germany. He has the know-how and the experience to provide old and new customers with top-notch expertise and an innovation-oriented and dedicated approach.

Hedtkamp is not the only new face in the Protan tunnel division. Simen Aaserud has recently entered a new position as Business Development Manager, coming from Norwegian car industry giant Kongsberg Automotive. He will be responsible for product development and new solutions in Ventiflex, and in addition take care of some of the global sales. Aaserud’s combined experience from international sales and previous work as lab engineer and R&D engineer will be a great asset for Protan’s tunnel and mining customers demanding new solutions to old and new challenges.

“With a new production facility for tunnel membranes, we are able to deliver a larger range of products and solutions for the tunnel industry. Protan is an innovative force in many different business areas, providing environmentally friendly and high-quality solutions in roofing, wet rooms and fish-farming, and we look forward to unlock the same innovative forces with our own production line for tunnel membranes,” says sales director for Ventiflex in Protan, Pål Fossum.

