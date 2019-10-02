WSP Acquires Orbicon in Denmark

WSP announced Sept. 3 the acquisition of Orbicon, a Danish multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm with expertise in the Environment, Supply & Infrastructure and Building sectors.

Aligned with WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategy, in addition to expanding WSP’s geographic presence in the Nordics (more particularly Denmark), this acquisition will strengthen the firm’s expertise in the Environment, Supply & Infrastructure and Building sectors.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“This transaction will enable us to fulfill our strategic ambitions of enhancing our activities in the Nordics region, while solidifying our expertise in the environment sector,” noted Magnus Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP in the Nordics.

Per Christensen, Orbicon’s CEO commented, “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for our company and employees. By joining WSP, we will significantly strengthen our competitive position across the world, providing us with access to the global network and the expertise of one of the leading firms in our industry.”

About Orbicon:

Approximately 500 employees

Headquartered in Denmark (435 employees), with additional offices in Sweden (55 employees), and the Arctic (20 employees)

Involved in Projects such as:

The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, an immersed tunnel (once completed, the world’s longest of its type for both road and rail) that will connect Denmark to Germany;

The engineering design of the UN City in Copenhagen, which has been awarded with the European Commission’s Green Building Award for New Buildings and LEED’s Platinum-certificate.

RELATED: WSP Completes Acquisition of Louis Berger