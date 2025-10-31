ACCIONA Recognized for Freezing on Melbourne Suburban Rail Loop East Project

By TBM Staff

ACCIONA has been internationally recognized for pioneering the world’s first large-scale use of Artificial Ground Freezing (AGF) on the Suburban Rail Loop East project in Melbourne, Australia with the accolade awarded by the International Symposium on Ground Freezing (ISGF) in September 2025.

The recognition highlights ACCIONA’s leadership in applying AGF early in the design process to safely construct tunnel cross passages, marking a global first in both scale and methodology.

Yun Lan Tsai, Site Engineer, acknowledged the significance of the achievement. “This recognition from ISGF reflects the ingenuity and technical excellence of our team,” Tsai said. “By integrating AGF into the design phase, we are setting new standards for safety, sustainability and constructability in tunnel infrastructure.”

AGF involves circulating chilled brine, a concentrated saltwater solution, through pipes installed inside the tunnels. This process temporarily freezes the surrounding groundwater and soil, stabilizing the ground to allow for safe excavation. The technique will be used in 26 of the 54 cross passages along the Suburban Rail Loop East alignment.

The ISGF commended the project for balancing engineering efficiency with environmental responsibility. By freezing the ground instead of using traditional dewatering or chemical stabilization methods, AGF reduces groundwater disruption and minimizes environmental impact.

In addition to the AGF milestone, underpinning works have commenced at Clayton beneath the existing viaduct. These works involve constructing new foundations under one of the rail line’s piers to support the elevated structure as the tunnel route passes beneath. The new foundations will redistribute the bridge’s weight, ensuring structural integrity during and after tunnel excavation.

The Suburban Rail Loop East project is a key component of Victoria’s future transport network, and ACCIONA’s innovative approach is contributing to its safe and sustainable delivery.

This recognition reinforces ACCIONA’s global reputation for engineering excellence and its commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure solutions that benefit both communities and the environment.