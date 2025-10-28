Superlit Completes First U.S. Project

By TBM Staff

To commemorate the first U.S. project, SUPERLIT presented a model SUPERLIT GRP pipe.

SUPERLIT, a manufacturer of glassfiber reinforced polyester (GRP) pipes, on Sept. 28 announced that it has completed it first project in the United States. The project – the East Sabine Creek Sewer infrastructure project in Fate, Texas – was completed by contractor Mountain Cascade of Texas.

SUPERLIT expressed thanks for Mountain Cascade as well as its supplier partner Novinfra.

SUPERLIT posted on its website: “We believe this strong first step in the U.S. will lead to many more successful projects across the continent. SUPERLIT remains committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure solutions around the globe.”

SUPERLIT, established in Düzce and Malatya, Turkey in 1961, manufactures pipes with diameters ranging from DN50 mm to DN4000 mm, stiffness levels of 2500 – 5000 – 10000 (and over 10000 with special design), and pressure resistance between 1 – 32 bars (up to 40 bars with special design) in compliance with national and international standards such as EN, ISO, TS EN, TS ISO, ASTM, and AWWA. These pipes are used in the following applications: