HNTB Corp. Relocates San Jose Office

HNTB Corp., an infrastructure solutions firm, has relocated to new office space in North San Jose near the San Jose International Airport. The office at 1732 North First Street features an additional 4,255 sq ft of office space over the firm’s previous location and currently accommodates 50 employees.

The move supports HNTB efforts in San Jose, and throughout Santa Clara County, where the company is managing and assisting more than $6 billion of transportation improvements. Notable projects for HNTB include Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s BART to Silicon Valley, Phase II, express lanes along Highway 101 and State Route 85, the Eastridge to BART regional connector-capitol expressway light rail project and the runway incursion mitigation study at San Jose International Airport.

“The new space in San Jose gives us room to scale our staff so we can deliver on all projects designed to improve Bay Area connectivity,” said Ben Tripousis, program manager and associate vice president for HNTB. “This is a critical step in our efforts to accommodate the increasing infrastructure demands of the region.”

