HNTB Welcomes Hagenah as National Tunnel Practice Leader

Bernd Hagenah, Ph.D., joined HNTB Corp.’s national tunnel practice as principal engineer tunnel ventilation and fire life safety, and associate vice president. He is based in the firm’s Empire State Building office in New York City and serves as an accomplished resource to the firm’s clients and projects across the nation. Hagenah previously served as senior consultant and international project manager for another tunnel consulting firm in Switzerland.

“Bernd is internationally known as one of the world’s top technical experts and thought leaders in tunnel ventilation and aerodynamics,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB chair national tunnel practice, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “The expertise he brings to HNTB is both valuable and impressive as underground mobility solutions and tunnel methodology continue to evolve and grow in importance in the U.S. due to increased population migration to cities, and a need to minimize surface disturbance during construction and impacts on communities and businesses. Bernd’s knowledge and experience in the realm of tunnel ventilation, fire life safety and tunnel climate in general would bring both fresh perspective and value to our public and private clients across the nation.”

Hagenah’s two-plus decades of experience include tunnel ventilation and climate, safety, rail aerodynamics and thermodynamics, and site ventilation and climate. His high-profile, complex underground projects expertise includes peer review expert for tunnel ventilation and fire and life safety for the largest underground rail project in Germany; peer review of tunnel ventilation and expert opinion about tunnel ventilation concept and control concept for several rail tunnels in Israel; climate assessment for new 30-km metro line in Germany; peer expert tunnel ventilation, climate and aerodynamics for a large tunnel project in the Northeast U.S.; and design lead for tunnel ventilation, climate and aerodynamics on a two new double bore metro lines in Australia.

Hagenah earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen University, as well as a degree in physics from the University of Gottingen. In addition to his significant practical experience, he has published more than 15 professional papers on his areas of tunnel and underground expertise, including ventilation and fire life safety, aerodynamic and flow measurements, and site ventilation.

