hyperTunnel, AmcoGiffen Sign UK Exclusive Distributor Agreement

By TBM Staff

hyperTunnel has signed an exclusive distributor agreement (EDA) with AmcoGiffen for the application of its technologies and systems in the UK rail sector.

Under the EDA, AmcoGiffen will have exclusive rights to use hyperTunnel technology – including digital twins, robotics, 3D printing and digital underground surveying, supported by AI and VR – for all enhancements, repair, rehabilitation and monitoring of underground spaces, slopes and track bed infrastructure, including stabilisation and water management.

hyperTunnel launched exclusive distributor licensing agreements in 2022. EDAs provide engineering contractors the opportunity to differentiate themselves by offering hyperTunnel technologies exclusively within certain applications, sectors and territories.

The solutions, which enable the highly efficient building, enlarging, repairing and monitoring of underground structures, allow license holders to increase their operating margins and grow market share while reducing environmental impact.

“Construction and maintenance companies are consumed day-to-day with delivering against contracts on tight margins,” commented Steve Jordan, co-CEO of hyperTunnel. “Yet, at the same time, they need to develop sustainable innovations that will take their businesses forward, potentially leading the next technological leap.

“Through this EDA, AmcoGiffen can tap into our approaches and methodologies, R&D investment and industry experts from day one. It is a win-win – our products are commercially ready and in AmcoGiffen we have a partner that will allow us to get robots into the ground quickly and prove the hyperTunnel method in an unforgiving commercial and operational environment.”

Owned by Renew Holdings Plc and publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange, AmcoGiffen specialises in the design and delivery of innovative and complex multi-disciplinary engineering, construction and maintenance services across the transport, energy and environmental sectors.

Dave Thomas, Operations Director at AmcoGiffen added: “We are convinced that the future of maintaining underground structures lies in robotics and automation. AmcoGiffen is equipped and ready to partner with hyperTunnel to pioneer its approaches in the UK rail sector while being fully aware of the challenges that may lie ahead for an early adopter of such exciting technology. This exclusive contract represents a significant business opportunity for AmcoGiffen and reflects our long-term ambition to lead innovation in the UK rail sector.”