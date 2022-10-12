Industrial & Geotechnical Injection Grout School

Often, the most challenging aspects of a project do not arise from the actual construction but instead the natural environment which much be considered. Soils, rock, and water/groundwater can create an abundance of unique and extremely difficult hurdles.

The Industrial and Geotechnical Injection Grout School focuses on the knowledge needed to make decisions in the field, using technologies and techniques for achieving maximum results, and a commonsense approach to problem solving with injection of acrylic, polyurethane and cementitious grouts. The school is hosted by Avanti and takes places Nov. 9-10.

/**** Advertisement ****/

This two-day session includes both classroom instruction and workshop demonstration, and will present technical information on:

Fundamentals of Grout Chemistry

Soil Analysis from Sand to Bedrock

Grouting Underground Structures

Building a Grouting Program

Epoxies

Proven Techniques: Curtain Grouting, VPAT, and more

Attendees will receive:

Credit for (10) Professional Development Hours (PDH) certified by CIGMAT

Training documentation and product manuals

Personalized Certificate of Completion

Breakfast, lunch and beverages both days

Cost

Early Bird Pricing – through October 3, 2022

$585 for one registrant

$485 for each additional registrant

Standard Pricing – after October 3, 2022