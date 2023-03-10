IPL Team Conducts Factory Acceptance Test

Team members from Traylor Bros., Tarrant Regional Water District, and Brierley Associates Corporation visited the Herrenknecht Factory in Schwanau, Germany, for the Integrated Pipeline Project’s (IPL) TBM factory acceptance test.

The Tarrant Regional Water District supplies water to more than 2 million people in 11 North Texas Counties. The District is partnering with the City of Dallas Water Utilities to bring additional water to their service areas. The $2.4 billion program involves building 150 miles of large diameter water conveyance pipeline. Herrenknecht AG in Schwanau, Germany, is the manufacturer of the 12-ft 4-in earth pressure balance tunnel boring machine that will be used to tunnel through the soft ground and shallow groundwater conditions to cross beneath Cedar Creek and adjacent wetlands, and under Hollywood Lake.

The team inspected the TBM at the Herrenknecht factory in January before it was packed up and shipped to Texas for use by the construction team Traylor Sundt Joint Venture for the IPL. The machine was expected to be on site in March 2023, with tunneling to begin in some time in May.