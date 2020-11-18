JCK Underground Announces Staff Additions

JCK Underground announced the appointment of James Foley as a Senior Associate based in Tennessee, and Dr. Matthew Over as an Associate, also based in Tennessee.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Foley has spent over 30 years in the underground industry estimating, managing, and constructing tunnels and related heavy civil structures, and joins several former colleagues now working at JCK Underground. His background and experience include various management positions on subway, sewer, water supply and specialty tunnel projects utilizing a vast array of construction methods.

Foley has led estimating teams for successful bids across the U.S. and in Canada including several billion-dollar plus proposals. Greg Hauser, Senior Technical Advisor at JCK Underground stated, “I first met Jim Foley in May 1992 when we worked together on the Superconducting Super Collider in Waxahachie Texas. Since then, Jim and I have collaborated on many projects across the country. I am thrilled to be working alongside Jim again and look forward to bringing JCK Underground’s client’s our unique vantage point. His depth of knowledge and experience will strengthen and deepen the bench of JCK Underground.”

Foley is an expert in developing detailed Cost Estimating, Project Planning and Scheduling and will solidify JCK Underground’s capabilities in providing state of the industry assistance to their clients. His extensive project experience includes: CA High Speed Rail, LA Metro Purple Line 3, Chicago MWRA Little Calumet Tunnel, Boston MWRA Braintree-Weymouth Tunnel and North LRT Extension Project, City of Edmonton, Canada, among other projects in the U.S. and Canada.

Dr. Over has a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and 7 years of experience in structural engineering. Over has participated in the analyses and design of large-scale transit and water conveyance projects including subterranean light-rail stations, parking garages, tunnel lining designs for freight, light-rail, vehicular, and pedestrian tunnels, and support of excavation systems. He has overseen development of contract drawings and contract specifications for pedestrian, transit, water, wastewater, and stormwater tunnel projects. He has had key roles and contributed invaluable expertise on diverse projects domestically and internationally including the Northgate Link Extension for Sound Transit, BART Transbay Tube Seismic Retrofit, Cordell Hull Renovation Project, and the Doan Valley Storage Tunnel project.

Over will support JCK Underground projects including DC Clean Rivers Potomac River Tunnel and the RiverRenew Tunnel System, while focusing on expanding JCK Underground’s presence in the southeast region of the United States. Rosa Castro-Krawiec, Principal at JCK Underground stated, “We are delighted to have Matt join JCK Underground. His experience and unique skill set will be a great asset to our firm.”

JCK UNDERGROUND is a DBE certified firm specializing in program management, engineering, and construction management of underground facilities. For more information, click here.