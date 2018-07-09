Jennmar, Dräger Sign Mining Equipment Distribution Agreement

Jennmar announced July 9 that it has reached a five-year agreement with Dräger Inc. granting Jennmar exclusive distribution rights for Dräger’s gas monitoring devices for the U.S. mining and tunneling markets. Jennmar will also carry additional Dräger product lines to further support the Jennmar mining and tunneling customer base in the United States.

Jennmar is a global, family-owned company that is a leader in ground control technology for the mining and tunneling industries. For more than 40 years, Jennmar’s focus has been on manufacturing products and creating ground control solutions that help keep workers safe and productive.

Founded in Lubeck, Germany, in 1889, Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. For more than a century, the company has dedicated itself to improving mine safety by providing the industry with quality mine safety equipment and products. By working with customers, Dräger continues to develop and advance its technologies to produce innovative solutions to meet the underground industry’s changing needs.

Managing the Jennmar/Dräger alliance and driving customer service and product enhancements will be Brad Rekuc, Dräger’s sales director, and Jim Pinkley, Jennmar vice president.

Tony Calandra, executive vice president of Jennmar companies, said, “These products will enhance Jennmar’s sales and add to our presence in providing safety equipment to the mining and tunneling industries. Dräger is a first-class organization with quality products.”

“We are pleased to partner with a company like Jennmar that so closely aligns with our organization’s vision to make the mining industry more efficient and, more importantly, making the mining industry safer,” Rekuc said.

