Jens Højgaard Christoffersen New Group CEO of COWI

Jens Højgaard Christoffersen will be given the overall reins of a company geared for global growth when he assumes the position as Group CEO on Oct. 1. He is currently a member of the Executive Board as Chief Business Development Officer.

“This year, COWI has been revitalized by a new vision, new values and a new, future-oriented growth strategy. These initiatives have been embraced by the organization, which is already evident from the half-year results, which show significant progress,” says Jukka Pertola, Chairman of COWI’s Board of Directors.

/**** Advertisement ****/

He continues: “Thanks to FUTURE-NOW, our new strategy, COWI stands out as a streamlined business with a strong profile in the green transition. Therefore, this is the right time for Lars-Peter to pass on the baton, and especially to Jens Højgaard Christoffersen, who is a visionary and customer-oriented COWI man to the backbone. With Jens and our strong Executive Board at the helm, COWI will benefit from a mix of continuity and renewal, building on COWI’s values and culture.”

Jens Højgaard Christoffersen adds: “Of course, I’m immensely proud to be given the opportunity to lead COWI, but also deeply humbled. COWI plays an important role in advising our customers about how to quickly and safely navigate the green transition, thereby ensuring that our world becomes more sustainable. Transforming our society requires that we join forces with customers, partners and public authorities. Realising the green transition in time takes an open mind, trust and courage, and I will do whatever I can to make sure that COWI continues to do our part.”

Lars-Peter Søbye has been with COWI for 36 years, the past 14 as Group CEO. He has decided to step down to focus on a career as professional board member and spend more time with his family.

“Like they say, you need to stop while the going is good, and that’s now, in my case. We’ve launched a new strategy, which has been embraced by our employees and customers. I’m so proud to have had the chance to be part of a company with such an important vision that does such important work in society and the world – together with engaged and talented colleagues,” says Lars-Peter Søbye. “Our financial results are record-high and we’ve only just embarked on the green transition. Letting Jens take over the reins now will allow him and the management team to fine-tune our business and plans.”

For the next year, he will act as executive advisor and follow select outstanding issues all the way through to completion.

The Executive Board will from Oct. 1 consist of Jens Højgaard Christoffersen (Group CEO), Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen (Group CFO) and Rasmus Ødum (Group COO). Also, a replacement for Jens’s current position on the Executive Board will be found.