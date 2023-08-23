Keller Announces Leadership Changes in North America

By TBM Staff

Keller announced that Curtis Cook has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chris Banks has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Cook

Cook has been promoted to Executive Vice President for Keller’s South Central Business Unit, comprised of the Southeast, Florida, and Central regions of the United States. Starting as a field engineer with Keller (then Hayward Baker) in 2001, Cook assumed the role of Vice President in 2012, overseeing company operations in Florida and the Gulf Coast. In 2019, he was promoted to Senior Vice President for Keller overseeing our Canadian business.

Cook has over 25 years of experience solving challenging soil-related issues using geotechnical construction techniques. He holds a bachelor’s in mathematics with a minor in physics from Southern Utah University and a master’s in civil engineering from the University of Utah. He is also a member of the ASCE. Banks

Banks has been promoted to Senior Vice President, succeeding Curtis and leading Keller’s Canadian business. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Banks began his career at McNally Construction, focusing on tunneling and marine projects. Banks joined Keller (then Geo-Foundations Contractors) as an operations manager in 2010. He played an integral role throughout several mergers and acquisitions and was promoted to the Vice President of Eastern Canada in 2017.

Banks holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering from McMaster University and is a member of the Deep Foundations Institute, Canadian Geotechnical Society, International Society of Explosives Engineers, and a Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.

“Chris and Curtis are well-deserving of these roles, and I am confident that their regions will continue to be successful under their leadership,” said Eric Drooff, President of Keller North America.