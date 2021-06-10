Keller Announces Staff Additions in Northeast, Southeast

Keller announced recent staff additions in its Northeast and Southeast regions.

Paul Deterling, PE, joined the company as Chief Engineer in the Northeast region. For the past 25 years, Deterling has worked as a principal design engineer at his own company Earthwork Engineering, Inc. During that time, he designed many intricate Keller projects involving temporary and permanent excavation support systems, structural underpinning, micropiles, and jet grouting. Deterling received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Tufts University and his master’s degree in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Zachary Scarboro, PE, joined Keller as a Senior Engineer – Business Development in our Southeast region. Over the past 15 years, Scarboro worked as an area manager for Geopier Foundation Company and GeoStructures, Inc., developing solutions for many ground improvement projects in the southeast. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Steve Dapp, Ph.D., PE, D.GE., joined the company as a Senior Engineer in our Southeast and Central regions. Dapp has 26 years of experience in the design, construction, and testing of deep foundations. Previously, he worked at Dan Brown and Associates, Applied Foundation Testing, Loadtest Inc., and Coastal Caisson/Bauer. Steve received his doctorate in civil engineering at the University of South Florida with a focus on base grouting of drilled shafts. He also received a master’s in civil engineering and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Utah State University.