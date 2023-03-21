Keller Hires Smith as Business Development Executive

 
Keller announced the hire of Miriam Smith, PhD, PE as a Business Development Executive for its West Business Unit.

With over 27 years of geotechnical engineering experience, Smith has held various roles with increased responsibility in engineering design, research/development, and business leadership. She has devoted the last 10 years of her career to the specialty geotechnical design-build industry, providing technical and commercial oversight to a wide range of ground improvement projects globally. Miriam is a registered Professional Engineer in several U.S. states, including California and Nevada. She received a master’s degree and a doctorate in civil engineering, with an emphasis on geotechnical engineering, from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from the University of Texas, Austin.

In her new role, Smith looks forward to facilitating business opportunities and establishing positive client relationships for Keller.

