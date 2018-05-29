Keller Group plc, the world’s largest geotechnical contractor, announced that its 50:50 joint venture with Intrafor, part of Bouygues Construction, has been awarded an A$200m ($150 million US) contract for work on the A$6 billion ($4.5 billion US) Metro Tunnel project in Melbourne, Australia.

The contract joint venture brings together complimentary geotechnical capabilities, experience and capacity for this major infrastructure project; a new metro line running through the Melbourne Central Business District that will deliver twin 9-km tunnels and five new underground stations.

The contract is to construct the substructure retention walls and foundation piling for the stations. The project will require two diaphragm wall cutters, four diaphragm wall grabs and up to 12 piling rigs. Keller and Intrafor provided a significant amount of early technical advice to optimise design and buildability.

The joint venture is currently mobilizing teams and equipment with work starting this month. While the majority of JV packages will finish mid-2019, it is anticipated that work will continue through to 2020.

Alain Michaelis, Keller Chief Executive, commented: “Our global scale and expertise, in combination with a strong track record of successful work in Melbourne, made us ideally placed to win work on this landmark project.”

