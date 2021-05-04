 
Kelley Engineered Equipment, Roxard Industries Form Alliance

Roxard Industries and Kelley Engineered Equipment LLC recently announced that they have combined forces to meet the growing demand for rolling disc cutters, soft ground tools and cutter rebuild services for tunneling and mining projects in North and South America.

Roxard Industries is an OEM manufacturer of high quality, long lasting consumables, and custom products for tunneling and mining applications in soft ground, hard rock, and mixed face conditions. In addition to hard parts and spares, Roxard also offers disc cutter rebuilds, TBM cutterhead refurbishment and custom manufacturing services.

Kelley Engineered Equipment specializes in the design and manufacture of custom tunneling equipment, lifting systems, mucking systems, pipe carriers, custom tunneling shields, custom attachments, conveyors, equipment modifications, personnel access systems and professional engineering services.

Roxard Industries and Kelley Engineered Equipment have entered into this agreement for the supply of tunneling cutters and consumables in North and South America. Under this agreement, the team will provide contractors with complete cutterhead consumables and services, ensuring:

  • Rapid delivery and quick turnaround of custom solutions
  • Local sales and service with spare parts inventoried in the USA
  • Disc cutter rebuild service in the company’s American workshop or at the jobsite

