Keynote Speakers for 6th International Conference on Grouting and Deep Mixing

DFI and the International Conference Organization for Grouting (ICOG), with support from Geo-Institute’s Grouting Committee, are presenting the 6th International Conference on Grouting and Deep Mixing, Jan. 15-18, 2023, in New Orleans. This legacy event celebrates 40 years of grouting technology and practices, covering all types of grouting for foundation projects.

The conference program features a robust technical program, including the following keynote lectures:

“The Importance of Grouting and Its Impact on the FERC Dam Safety Program”

Kathleen Bensko, P.G., Dam Safety and Inspections, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

“Roles, Responsibilities and Paradigms: The Journey of a Dam Safety Program”

Jennifer Dodd, P.E., Dam Safety, Tennessee Valley Authority

“Roles, Responsibilities and Paradigms, An Engineer’s Perspective”

Trent Dreese, Gannett Fleming.

“Roles, Responsibilities and Paradigms: A Contractor’s Perspective”

James Hussin, P.E., Keller

“Roles, Responsibilities and Paradigms: Rock Grouting”

Dr. Håkan Stille, Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm

The conference also features 11 preconference short courses, parallel tracks of technical sessions, an invited session on grouting education, an exhibit hall, social and networking opportunities, and a luncheon to honor Grouting G.R.E.A.T.S. — Grouters dedicated to Research, Education, Advancement of Technology and Service.

Online proceedings containing over 100 papers have been published and are made available to all registrants once they sign up to attend.

For more information, visit www.dfi.org/Grout2022

