Kleinfelder Appoints New CEO

The Kleinfelder Group Inc., an engineering, construction management, design and environmental professional services firm, announced recently that its Board of Directors has approved a planned succession for the appointment of Louis Armstrong, president, to the positions of chief executive officer and president, effective Sept. 30.

Armstrong will succeed current chief executive officer George J. Pierson, who will become Kleinfelder’s executive chairman.

“Upon assuming the leadership of Kleinfelder nearly three years ago, my goal was to position Kleinfelder, culturally, technically and financially for long term growth and success,” Pierson said. “Having restructured the organization with a very high performing team, dramatically increased operational performance, and positioned Kleinfelder with access to significant capital, now is the time to turn over the CEO role to Louis, a proven leader with the skills to drive significant growth and broaden employee opportunities. I am very pleased to continue to work with Louis as executive chairman where my focus will be on acquisitions and strategic initiatives.”

Armstrong, a highly respected industry leader, has three decades of diverse experience relating to engineering infrastructure and environmental services. He joined Kleinfelder as executive vice president in April 2017 and successfully led the firm’s largest operational division. He was elevated to the role of president in January 2019.

“It is an honor to receive the Board’s confidence to lead the talented professionals of Kleinfelder during this exciting time,” said Armstrong. “With superior technical talent and excellent client service, the firm is poised for significant organic and acquisitive growth as we bring innovative solutions to our clients’ most challenging problems. I look forward to building on our momentum and furthering the firm’s success.”

Kleinfelder employs engineers, scientists and construction professionals who provide solutions to clients in the transportation, water, energy and other private infrastructure markets. The firm has more than 60 offices in the United States, Canada and Australia.

