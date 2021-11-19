Kleinfelder Completes Acquisition of Century Engineering Inc.

The Kleinfelder Group, Inc., a leading engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services firm, announced that it has acquired Century Engineering Inc. (Century) and all affiliates. The transaction, which closed on Nov. 15, 2021, reinforces Kleinfelder’s commitment to improving U.S. infrastructure and strengthens its existing service offerings in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Century provides a full suite of engineering services, including: transportation planning, design, and inspection; information and spatial solutions (GIS); water and environmental resources engineering and permitting; electric and gas utility engineering; land planning and site development engineering; right-of-way and traffic engineering; structural engineering; surveying; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering; water/wastewater engineering and design; geotechnical engineering; and landscape architecture.

Century is focused on delivering technical excellence and innovative solutions to its end-user clients, which include Federal, state, and local governments, transportation and DOT agencies, utility providers, universities, healthcare systems, and commercial clients.

“The Century acquisition fortifies Kleinfelder’s business in the Mid-Atlantic,” said Kleinfelder President and CEO Louis Armstrong. “This transaction aligns with our strategic direction and will accelerate growth across multiple market sectors and technical service lines. Century has decades of project success with portfolio clients, as well as the specialized capabilities that perfectly complement Kleinfelder’s service offerings.”

With the close of the transaction, the Century organizational structure will remain unchanged, operating under the direction of its existing operational leadership team. The Century organization, which consists of 600 professionals spread across 18 offices in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, will be incorporated into Kleinfelder’s East Division business unit reporting to Jeff Hill, Executive Vice President and East Division Director.

“We are thrilled to solidify the partnership between Century and Kleinfelder,” shared Century President and CEO Francis Smyth. “The opportunity to partner and build these businesses is boundless as Century’s talented people will complement Kleinfelder’s culture through first class client attention, expanded service offerings, and long-term client satisfaction. I look forward to an exciting future and watching our exceptional staff grow together.”

Century represents Kleinfelder’s fifth acquisition within the last two years, following the acquisitions of Advantage Engineers, Garcia and Associates (“GANDA”), Poggemeyer Design Group, and Gas Transmission Systems. Kleinfelder remains focused on driving a strategic plan centered on organic growth bolstered by acquisitive expansion, with the goal of acquiring firms with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to clients.

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory and tax services to Kleinfelder. Chesapeake Corporate Advisors served as sell-side financial advisors.