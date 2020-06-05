Klug Construction Systems New N.A. Distributor for Nittetsu SuperFine Ultrafine Cement

Klug Construction Systems LLC (KCS) announced a new affiliation with the Nittetsu Cement Co. Ltd. whereby KCS will be the distributor of record for the supply of Nittetsu SuperFine ultrafine cement to the North American geotechnical and underground heavy construction markets. The Nittetsu SuperFine ultrafine cement is recognized world-wide for its quality and jobsite performance in solving complex grouting problems.

Nittetsu SuperFine ultrafine cement has a proven track record of over 25 years in the North American geotechnical and underground heavy construction markets under the guidance and professional efforts of the management of Surecrete Inc. KCS is pleased to continue and plans to build upon the work done by Fred Sherrill and Jeff Stokke of Surecrete Inc. in solving complex industry problems using this specially formulated high-quality ultrafine (≤10 micron particle size) cement that is available in 20 kg bags or 1.0 metric ton super sacks.

All quotes, purchase orders, invoices and other commercial activities will be coordinated from KCS’ offices near Pittsburgh by Jonathan Klug, KCS, Vice President. He can be contacted at jklug@drklug.com or direct telephone: 724-942-2450. Nittetsu Cement Co. Ltd. does offer engineering consultation services to address specific technical issues and/or for the submittal of applicable test reports. Stokke, telephone: 206-419-8781, has been retained and will be available for consultation on technical matters.

Klug Construction Systems LLC has an international Broker of Record, that along with the trading company of Nittetsu Cements, Co. Ltd., can coordinate all ocean freight shipments to any project site and/or warehouse in North America. KCS will be warehousing the Nittetsu SuperFine cement in greater Seattle area to meet LTL project requirements.

