GDC Reports Fatality on HYCC-3 Project Site

By TBM Staff

HYCC-3 site (file image).

The Gateway Development Commission, along with Amtrak and related companies, issued a joint statement on the fatal incident at the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing project today:

“The Gateway Development Commission, Amtrak, and Related Companies extend our profound condolences to the family of the worker who suffered a fatal injury on the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing project today. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

The deceased was an employee of the New York Concrete Corporation. We thank all the first responders for their immediate and thorough efforts.

All work is suspended on the HYCC-3 site while the incident is under investigation.

A component of the Hudson Tunnel Project, HYCC-3 is jointly delivered by Amtrak, Related Companies, and GDC.”

According to the WABC-7 website, the incident happened just before 9 am at 605 W. 30th Street. The WABC-7 website reported that, according to police, the worker fell approximately 50 ft into the hole underground. He was rescued and rushed to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive. Few other details were immediately available.