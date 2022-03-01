Lane Construction Names Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The Lane Construction Corp. (Webuild Group) has named Rita Phillip Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), a new role as part of the Company’s continued efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace. Phillip will combine strategy and execution, including interfacing with senior leaders and operational teams, clients, professional services groups, and community organizations, and make data-driven decisions to bring about real organizational change.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“Rita, whose passion is without boundaries, will bring a laser-focused approach to our diversity and inclusion goals,” said Mark Schiller, President and CEO, The Lane Construction Corp. “DE&I isn’t something that is led by one person or function, it is something that needs to be embedded in a company’s culture to be sustainable, and given Rita’s experience and knowledge in this arena, I am confident she will be successful in helping influence and lead this important change at Lane.”

“I look forward to this exciting opportunity and am proud to work with a company that has taken the first and very important step toward their commitment to DE&I,” said Phillip. “My goal is to make DE&I accessible to everyone by celebrating our workforce’s differences and the unique contributions that each of us brings to the table – whether it’s racial, cultural, linguistic, gender, age or lived experiences – and help them bring their authentic selves to the workplace.”

Phillip brings more than 20 years of knowledge and experience working in DE&I. Most recently she was supporting the Texas High Speed Rail project, a joint venture between Lane and parent company, Webuild Group, as the Director of Business Diversity and Workforce Development. Previously, she worked at other companies in similar capacities, including Zachry as the Corporate DE&I and Compliance Officer. She has received numerous awards and accolades over the years, including the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – Champion of Change Award.