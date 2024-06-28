Leonard Appointed President of Keller North America

By TBM Staff

Keller announced Paul Leonard has been appointed President of Keller North America, assuming the role in June 2024.

Keller North America is the largest and most profitable division of Keller Group plc, the world’s leading geotechnical specialty contractor. To drive continued growth and enhance organizational capability, Keller announced Leonard as President, North America. He will succeed Eric Drooff, who will be focusing on groupwide operational projects.

Leonard is a highly experienced industry professional with a long tenure at ExxonMobil, where he began his career as a project engineer before leading major projects and world-class engineering and operations teams. Leonard joined Wood Group PLC in 2014 and held roles including President of Operations, responsible for all aspects of Wood’s Operations in the Americas. Most recently, he held the role of President of Transformation, where he was responsible for the transformation of Wood’s global Consulting Business. Leonard holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Memorial University in Newfoundland.

At Keller, Leonard will be based in Houston and lead more than 4,000 employees across the United States and Canada. He will also sit on the Keller Group Executive Committee.

Keller Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Speakman said, “We welcome Paul to the Keller team. Paul is a tenured leader, experienced in the delivery of major projects. He brings a fresh perspective and will continue to drive the implementation of Keller’s strategy in North America, focusing on targeted growth and exceptional operational performance.”

Leonard said, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to join the talented Keller team in North America. Keller is made up of incredible people who embody excellence in the high-quality work and expertise they deliver each day. I look forward to collaborating with the team and building strong client partnerships to deliver successful projects.”