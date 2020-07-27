Longest High-speed Railway Tunnel in East China Completed

An 18.23-km high-speed railway tunnel in east China’s Zhejiang Province was bored through on July 27, the China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd. (CRCC) said.

The completion of Dongming Tunnel, the longest high-speed railway tunnel in east China, laid a solid foundation for the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou high-speed railway to be completed and put into service in 2021, the CRCC said.

The railway will link the cities of Hangzhou, Shaoxing and Taizhou, all in Zhejiang Province. With a total length of 271 km and a designed speed of 350 km/h, the railway was among the first batch of public-private partnership pilot projects in China.

