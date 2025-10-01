MAPEI Ranked Among World’s Best Companies

By TBM Staff

MAPEI is among the best companies in the world, according to the World’s Best Companies 2025 ranking published by Time. Now in its third edition, the study identifies the 1,000 companies that are shaping the future.

The ranking is based on an in-depth analysis considering three key dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) transparency. The study collected data from over 200,000 workers worldwide, analyzed financial performance over the past three years, and assessed companies’ commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Using a scoring model that gives equal weight to each dimension, the top thousand companies with the highest performance were selected. These companies stand out for their ability to innovate, grow sustainably and create inclusive and quality workplaces, becoming benchmarks in the international economic landscape.

For MAPEI, this recognition rewards solid and responsible growth, which has led the Group to close 2024 with a consolidated turnover of 4.4 billion euros, an increase of 4.7% compared to the previous year. With over 13,000 employees, 106 production plants and a global network of 39 research centers, MAPEI has successfully combined international expansion, innovation and attention to people and the environment. Its commitment to sustainability is also reflected in its active support for sport and culture, areas in which MAPEI invests to generate social value, promote excellence and strengthen its bond with communities.

“In a constantly evolving global context, MAPEI confirms its strategy by continuously investing in people, innovation and sustainability in order to build lasting and shared value,” states Giuseppe Castelli, MAPEI Group Corporate HR & Organization Director. “For years we have been pursuing balanced growth, guided by the conviction that profit must go hand in hand with ethics, respect for people and the creation of value for the territory.”

“In North America and across the globe, this recognition affirms our ongoing commitment to excellence, responsibility and growth,” adds Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Being named among the world’s best companies is a reflection of the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and our shared vision for building a more sustainable future.”