Maptek Partners with Minnovare to Deliver Drill-Blast Solutions

A project recently completed for an Australian gold miner is a great example of how collaboration between technology providers can result in better outcomes for mining companies. Linking Maptek Vulcan design and modeling software with Minnovare’s new Production Optimiser system for underground production drilling streamlines the connection between design and as-built for more accurate outcomes.

Ring design data, including images, can now be exported from Vulcan and easily uploaded directly to Minnovare CORE – the Production Optimiser software interface – through scripting provided by Maptek.

The Vulcan−Production Optimiser combination helps ensure that drilling follows design. It also reduces the need for re-work, as feedback on accuracy and compliance is available to both the rig operator and the technical engineering team using Vulcan.

Production Optimiser combines advanced rig alignment hardware with innovative drill data capture software, substantially reducing blasthole deviation and average rig setup times. This leads to optimum charge patterns and blasts, with a host of flow-on productivity benefits for an operation, including improved ore recovery, reduced average dilution and a faster stope cycle time.

Maptek has 40 years experience in developing technology and systems that solve the daily challenges for global mining companies. Investment in people motivated by excellence, innovation and continual improvement allows delivery of systems that help integrate and streamline mining processes into a single source of technical data to inform decision making.

This includes the scripting that bridged the gap between Vulcan and Production Optimiser. Minnovare developed the Production Optimiser, which was released in June 2018, in close collaboration with leading Australian gold miners, Gold Fields and Evolution Mining.

Since its release, the new technology has been taken up rapidly within industry, with leaders such as Northern Star Resources signing an official Collaboration Agreement with Minnovare in August 2018.

Analysis that Minnovare has conducted of in-hole survey data proves that circumstances prior to drilling account for up to 70% of blasthole deviation. This was contrary to the prevailing industry perception that in-hole deviation was the primary contributor.

