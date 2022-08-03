Martin-Devid Herrenknecht Joins Family-Owned Company’s Board of Management

As the technology leader in mechanized tunneling, the Herrenknecht family business can look back on an impressive international success story from its foundation to the present day. For some time now, with an eye to the future the Herrenknecht AG Supervisory and Management Boards have been systematically implementing the transition to the 2nd generation of company leadership and management. With Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Martin-Devid Herrenknecht joining the top management body, a member of the family is now closely involved in the transformation of the independent family business and with his stewardship of the Business Area Mining will actively expand a business segment of strategic importance to the Group. The planned appointment to the Board of Management, effective Aug. 1, 2022, was made during the Herrenknecht AG Supervisory Board meeting held July 21, 2022, under the interim chairmanship of Supervisory Board Vice Chairman Günther Oettinger.

Herrenknecht AG’s founder and Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr.-Ing. E.h. Martin Herrenknecht, sees an important step into the future of the family-owned company completed, also for the more than 5,000 employees of the Group worldwide: “With Martin-Devid, we are gaining a young engineer and representative of our family with the highest integrity. Within the company he enjoys wide acceptance and is held in high regard. With the Business Area Mining he has already shown how, with cutting-edge technological innovations, we can enter into valuable long-term partnerships with highly professional players. When it comes to the extraction of rare raw materials underground, sustainable solutions with maximum safety are more important than ever.”

Before joining Herrenknecht in 2014, Martin-Devid Herrenknecht studied mechanical and civil engineering at the Technical University of Munich, the University of Munich and the Federal Center for Technological Education (CEFT, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). Since 2016 he has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the family foundation established by his father. He has been General Manager of the Business Area Mining since the 2019 financial year.

New additions to the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board

From March 2022, there were changes to the shareholder representatives on the Herrenknecht AG Supervisory Board. At his own request, Supervisory Board Chairman Hans-Jörg Vetter stepped down from the position he had held since 2012. Furthermore, business economist (VWA) Kurt Stiefel, long-standing Chief Financial Officer of Herrenknecht AG, left the supervisory body.

At the shareholders’ meeting on July 21, 2022, two new shareholder representatives with profound industry expertise in top positions were brought on board who excellently complement Herrenknecht’s Supervisory Board, also in view of the ongoing challenges worldwide.

With Dr.-Ing. Bertram Kandziora, a globally diversely experienced and very successful top manager is helping to shape the strategic direction of the company as a member of Herrenknecht’s Supervisory Board. As CEO of the family-owned company STIHL AG from 2005 to January 2022 he was responsible for very impressive company growth and huge boosts in innovation. Dr.-Ing. Günter Luxenburger, a doctor of materials science and former Director of Sales at Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Hüttenwerke (Dillinger), is now also a shareholder representative on the Herrenknecht AG Supervisory Board. In the 2022 financial year, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board Günther Oettinger will chair the Supervisory Board meetings on an interim basis.

The Herrenknecht AG Board of Management from Aug. 01, 2022

-Ing. E.h. Martin Herrenknecht (80), Chairman of the Board of Management of Herrenknecht AG since 1998, founder since 1977

University Professor Dipl.-Ing. Dr. techn. Matthias Flora (41), Board of Management member responsible for the Business Unit Traffic Tunnelling and the Business Area Group Brands, Vice Chairman of the Board of Management of Herrenknecht AG from January 1, 2022

-Wi.-Ing. Michael Sprang (44), member of the Board of Management since 2014, CFO, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Management of Herrenknecht AG since 2017

-Ing. (FH) Ulrich Schaffhauser (58), member of the Board of Management since 2014 with responsiblity for the Business Unit Utility Tunnelling and the Business Area Exploration since 2017

-Ing. (FH) Martin-Devid Herrenknecht (35), member of the Board of Management responsible for the Business Area Mining from August 1, 2022

The Herrenknecht AG Supervisory Board from July 22, 2022