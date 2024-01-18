\ Master Builders Solutions Strengthens Concrete Sustainability Efforts

By TBM Staff

Master Builders Solutions announced the formation of a Concrete Sustainability Group, headed by Dr. Charles Nmai, PE, FACI, Distinguished Engineer & Director of Concrete Sustainability at Master Builders Solutions. The goal of the Concrete Sustainability Group is to broaden the Master Builders Solutions network as a go-to knowledge provider for low-embodied-carbon concrete for sustainable concrete construction. The group will focus on fostering effective collaboration among architects and engineers, concrete producers, and contractors to ensure successful outcomes of projects with low-embodied carbon concrete requirements.

Nmai will be joined by Tarek Khan, FACI, Associate DBIA, and other Master Builders Solutions colleagues to implement the mission of the group. With over 75 years of collective experience in the concrete industry, Nmai and Khan have been involved in technology transfer activities for over three decades and have extensive experience with high-performance concrete for every type of construction project.

Nmai is Past President (2022-2023) of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and a member of the Board of Direction of NEU: an ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete, as well as a recognized industry speaker. Khan is an active member of ACI and the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA). Nmai and Khan are both ACI Fellows and lifelong members of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Master Builders Solutions has collaborated with concrete producers and the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) community for over 20 years to enable the use of low-embodied-carbon concretes in numerous projects across North America. Notable examples include One World Trade Center and 432 Park Avenue, high-rise buildings in New York City, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission headquarters, the Tower at Pier 27 in Toronto, Canada, and The Reed at Southbank in Chicago. These projects all feature extensive collaboration between the design teams, contractors, concrete producers, and Master Builders Solutions’ experts.

“We are very pleased to have this strong team spearheading these efforts to strengthen the Master Builders Solutions leadership position as the go-to knowledge provider on sustainable concrete,” said Dr. Bruce Christensen, President, Master Builders Solutions, USA & Canada. “Charles and Tarek have engaged the AEC community for decades and are both well known in the industry.” As a leading supplier of specialty products and services for the construction industry, we have timely solutions to address the various performance challenges that may arise with low-embodied-carbon concrete, and, hence, the need to help foster effective collaboration between concrete producers and the AEC community.”

Dr. Boris Gorella, Chairman and CEO of Master Builders Solutions, emphasized the commitment to advancing construction through state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled expertise. “Our focus on enhancing the performance of construction materials that enable the reduction of CO2 emissions in concrete production is the core of our vision: ‘Inspiring people to build better.’ At Master Builders Solutions, we hold firm in our belief in the transformative impact we can make, and this dedicated team stands as a key advocate in sharing this vision with our valued stakeholders.”