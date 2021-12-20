McMillen Jacobs Associates Announces Seven New Principals

McMillen Jacobs Associates announces seven Principal promotions in the firm’s Underground Division.

Michael Behrens, CE, has 31 years of international experience in the design, management, and investigation of major civil engineering projects, specializing in tunneling and underground structures. He has a strong technical background in the design of mined, TBM, and cut-and-cover tunnels; shafts; and trenchless installations. He also has an in-depth knowledge of international structure design codes and soil-structure interaction. Based in McMillen Jacobs’ Melbourne, Australia office, Michael has worked on recent projects such as the WestConnex Rozelle Interchange and Melbourne Metro, and currently is working on the North East Link project. He earned his B. Eng (Civil) from the University of Wollongong and is a Certified Engineer.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Babatunde (Babs) E. Marquis, CCM, has 29 years of experience in planning, design, and construction management of complex infrastructure projects with a focus on tunnel installation by trenchless construction methods. During his extensive career, Babs has been involved in major tunneling and trenchless projects in the northeast for clients such as the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection. Based in McMillen Jacobs’ Boston, Massachusetts office, he is the firm’s Trenchless Technology Practice Lead for the East Coast. He is also the current chair for the Northeast Regional Chapter of the NASTT. Babs earned his BS in Civil Engineering from the Wentworth Institute of Technology and is a Certified Construction Manager.

Rachel Martin, PE, has 20 years of experience in design and construction management on civil projects with a focus on the fields of water and wastewater. Her areas of expertise include trenchless and tunnel design and pipeline and water infrastructure design. Based in the Walnut Creek, California office, Rachel’s recent projects include East Bay Municipal Utility District’s East of Hills Tunneling Study and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Regional Recycled Water Program. Rachel earned her BSCE in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska and is a registered Professional Engineer in California.

Tennyson M. Muindi, PE, F.ASCE, has over 33 years of experience on a wide range of geotechnical engineering projects. Based in the firm’s Boston, Massachusetts office, his primary area of expertise is in pipeline infrastructure including new trenchless installation methods. He is the past Chair of UESI Pipelines Division EXCOM and recipient of the ASCE Pipelines Division 2020 Award of Excellence. He earned his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and his MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Tennyson is a registered Professional Engineer in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.

Brad Murray, PE, has 17 years of design and engineering experience with a focus on underground heavy civil construction projects. Based in McMillen Jacobs’ Cleveland, Ohio office, he has a strong technical background in assessing geotechnical risk and design of shafts, tunnels, and trenchless installations in a wide variety of soil, rock, and groundwater conditions. Brad earned his BS in Geological Engineering from the University of Utah and his MS in Civil Engineering/GeoEngineering from the University of California at Berkeley and is a registered Professional Engineer in California and Ohio.

Lynn A. Salvati, PhD, PE, has 18 years of experience focused on geotechnical engineering. Based in the firm’s Seattle, Washington office, she has expertise in the design and construction of underground structures constructed through trenchless technologies, pressurized face tunneling, and conventional cut-and-cover construction, as well as support of excavation and retaining wall design. Lynn earned her BS in Civil Engineering from Brown University and both her MS and PhD in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a registered Professional Engineer in California and Washington.

Z. Bade Sozer, PhD, PE, has over 15 years of experience with a focus on geotechnical engineering and tunnel and underground structure design. Based in the firm’s New Jersey office, Bade has worked on major signature water tunnel projects with a variety of responsibilities including initial support design, groundwater inflow analysis, segmental and final lining design, structure impact analysis, instrumentation monitoring design, pressure tunnel design, and tunnel rehabilitation design. She is also McMillen Jacobs’ East Coast Water Market Lead. She earned her BS in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University, both her MS and PhD in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and is a registered Professional Engineer in California and New York.