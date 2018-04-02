In Memoriam: George Yoggy

George Yoggy, a 50-year veteran of the concrete and shotcrete industry, passed away on March 27. Yoggy was a recognized leader in the field, including serving as president of the American Underground-Construction Association (now UCA) and founder of the American Shotcrete Association (ASA), and was a frequent speaker and author.

Originally from Johnson City, N.Y., a college construction job in 1956 set Yoggy’s career path. The contractor he worked for had a shotcrete division and he learned about the process on the job. Eventually, Yoggy became the Eastern Division manager for the contractor’s equipment manufacturing division, but in 1968, he struck out on his own.

He owned and operated Concrete Equipment Corp. and Shotcrete Plus Inc., a business engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of equipment for ground support, shotcreting and concrete placing systems in the North American tunneling, repair and mining industry. In 1986, the company was acquired by Master Builders Inc., and he established the Underground Construction group for MBT Americas. Following his retirement from Master Builders, Yoggy continued working in the industry as a consultant and remained active in associations and conferences.

Yoggy’s work took him across the United States and internationally. Some of his projects include the New York Water Tunnel, Mt. Lebanon and the Lehigh and Cumberland Gap Tunnels. In addition to UCA and ASA, Yoggy was involved in the International Tunnelling Association, American Concrete Institute, and ASTM. He also served on the editorial advisory board of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine from 2001 to 2013.

“I am so thankful to have crossed paths with George. He was a mentor and dear friend to all of us,” said Patrick Bridger, general manager for King Shotcrete Equipment.

“George was a true colleague, friend and mentor, always with a smile and fantastic personality,” said Lonnie Jacobs, project manager for Frontier-Kemper Constructors. “The industry lost a legend and institutional knowledge that cannot be replaced.”