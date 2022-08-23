Michels Canada Opens Vancouver Office

The ceremony is another milestone in a celebratory year for Michels Canada, an energy and infrastructure contractor founded 25 years ago in 1997 in Alberta. Establishing a permanent Vancouver office is a natural extension of the critical infrastructure solutions and relationships Michels has been building for many years in British Columbia.

“Opening an office in a vibrant city we already consider ourselves to be established in is very exciting,” said Dean Cowling, President, Michels Canada. “This facility will allow us to provide an even more convenient service to our customers in the British Columbia area and to allow our people to work in a highly desirable, conveniently accessible location.”

The new office, 601 W. Cordova St., Suite 280, is located on the waterfront in The Station, one of Vancouver’s oldest, most historic buildings. Formerly known as the Canadian Pacific Railway Station, The Station combines modern offices and amenities with one of the largest transportation hubs in North America, conveniently serving as a station for SkyTrain, Canada Line, Westcoast Express, Seabus, public transit buses, and taxis.

The Station is an apt location for Michels Canada, a member of the Michels Family of Companies. Michels Canada was established in 1997 in response to customer requests for a dedicated Canadian workforce and company to perform highly sophisticated horizontal directional drilling. Michels Canada remains owned by the Michels family and shares goals, missions and core values with Michels, established in 1959 in Wisconsin. Michels Canada provides infrastructure solutions to serve energy, power, and water and wastewater needs.

“This beautiful building, built in 1912, celebrates the rich history of Vancouver and of Canada at the same time it is shaping the future,” Cowling said. “Likewise, Michels Canada’s past provides the stability and experience that allows us to focus on developing creative, reliable and necessary ways to build an even greater tomorrow.”

Michels Canada is based in Nisku, AB, with permanent facilities in Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC.