Michels Expands West Coast Reach

Michels continues to expand its West Coast operations by opening a permanent office and yard in the Seattle area. The office, 8021 S. 222nd St., Kent, Washington, is a hub for Michels’ deep foundations, ground improvement and earth retention construction services in the Northwest Region.

Lance Rasband, a 17-year veteran of deep foundations construction and project management on the West Coast, is leading a regional team with specific knowledge of soils and drilling conditions to served the energy, heavy highway and building trade industries. Rasband is a former Project Manager at Malcolm Drilling. Michels’ services include drilled shafts, secant piles, internal and external braced earth retention systems, jet grouting and dewatering.

Michels foundations group serves the energy, heavy highway and building trade industries. The firm’s in-house engineering staff and design-build capabilities ensure works technically sound, cost-effective solutions for even the most complex deep foundations projects.

The Seattle area facility is Michels’ fourth in Washington, joining Kirkland, Marysville and Tumwater as bases for Michels’ industry-leading utility and transportation construction services. Michels is ranked 38th on ENR’s list of the top 400 contractors in the United States.

