15th International Workshop on Micropiles Headed to Colorado in 2023

The International Society for Micropiles (ISM) is hosting its 15th International Workshop on Micropiles on May 31 – June 2, 2023, at The Sebastian in Vail, Colorado.

The theme of the workshop is Taking Micropiles to New Heights.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The workshop provides an opportunity for members to meet, present and exchange data, and share experiences and developments on a relatively informal basis. The workshop includes technical presentations covering states of practice; advancements of micropile construction, materials, research and development; and educational/promotional activities.

“The ISM Steering Committee and Workshop Organizing Committee are excited to be hosting the 15th workshop in-person in spectacular Vail, Colorado,” says Dan MacLean, P.Eng., of Keller Canada and chair of ISM. “Our last workshop was in 2019 so we are expecting an enthusiastic gathering of ISM delegates and micropile experts.”

The Workshop will also feature the 11th Lizzi Lecture, the 9th Lizzi Scholarship and the 4th World Cup of Micropiles. The technical program chair is Ty Jahn, P.E., Condon-Johnson Associates.

For more information on the workshop, visit ismicropiles.org or contact ISM Executive Director: Mary Ellen Bruce Large, P.E., D.GE, Nicholson Construction Company at melarge@ismicropiles.org.