  
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»Minneapolis Planning Central City Parallel Stormwater Tunnel

Minneapolis Planning Central City Parallel Stormwater Tunnel

0
By on News, North American News

The City of Minneapolis Department of Surface Waters and Sewers is planning to construct the Central City Parallel Stormwater Tunnel in downtown Minneapolis. The sandstone bedrock tunnel will be approximately 4,300 ft long and range in size from 9.75-ft to larger than 12-ft equivalent diameter. The tunnel will outlet into a channel adjacent to the Mississippi River at the same location as the existing tunnel outlet. The tunnel will relieve overpressurization in the undersized parallel existing tunnel system. Bidding Documents will be available late spring 2021 for fall 2021 construction start. The project is valued at $50-$60 million.  City of Minneapolis Department of Surface Waters and Sewers, Attn: Joe Klejwa, Project Manager, 1901 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404

/**** Advertisement ****/

RELATED: Lametti & Sons Completes Microtunneling in Minnesota Winter

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.