Minnovare Signs Peru Distributor Agreement with Core Tech

Minnovare announced a new Distributor Agreement with Lima-based Core Tech. Core Tech will be Minnovare’s official sales and support agent for the Azimuth Aligner product throughout Peru.

Established in Lima, Peru in 1996, Core Tech offer solutions for mining exploration, surface mining, underground mining and construction, providing customers with the best products, brands, services and prices in the region.

Minnovare Commercial Director Mick Beilby said: “We’re very pleased to be able to sign this distributor agreement with Core Tech. Core Tech have built a solid reputation in the Latin American mining sector over the past 20 years. Their cultural fit aligns well with Minnovare’s and we look forward to collaborating with them in the years to come.”

Core Tech Commercial Manager Rafael Rios said: “We are pleased to partner with such a reputable company as Minnovare. We are immediately able to offer the Azimuth Aligner to all of our customers in Peru, with the support of the professional Minnovare team.”

The Azimuth Aligner] is used in mining exploration and civil construction projects around the world to automate the drill-rig alignment process – substantially increasing accuracy and efficiency, while reducing downtime and costs by up to 90%.

