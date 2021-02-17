Moisio Named Jacobs Global Vice President and Water Market Director

Jacobs announced the appointment of Susan Moisio as Global Vice President and Water Market Director in the company’s People and Places Solutions (P&PS) line of business replacing Peter Nicol, who retired after a 40-year career with Jacobs. Moisio, formerly Global Solutions Director for Conveyance and Storage at Jacobs, will provide strategic leadership to a team of more than 6,000 Drinking Water & Reuse, Water Resources, Conveyance & Storage, Wastewater, and Industrial Water visionaries, to develop innovative, sustainable, and technology-enabled solutions for the world’s water challenges.

“As global water issues intensify, we’re constantly challenged to think differently about how we can accelerate sustainable water solutions,” said Jacobs SVP of Growth, Strategy & Solutions Chrissy Thom. “Susan brings a depth of expertise in the water market, coupled with a unique understanding of and passion for our OneWater vision; to bring an integrated, inclusive approach to a sustainable water future for all. With Susan’s leadership, we embark on an important next step in our mission to tackle global issues like climate, flooding and scarcity, and ultimately, to build a better tomorrow.”

Named as one of the Top 40 Influencers in the Water Industry by Global Water Intelligence in 2019, Moisio brings more than 34 years of executive experience in wet weather management. Under Susan’s leadership, Jacobs was named the No. 1 trenchless engineering firm for the past five years, and she has spearheaded the team’s focus on many innovations in this field. During the span of her career, Susan contributed to the success of some of the industry’s largest and most challenging projects and programs, including London’s Tideway Tunnel Program; the Ocean Outfall Legislation Program with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department in Florida; and Integrated Wastewater Planning for VCS Denmark.

“A OneWater approach has never been more relevant – or more urgent,” said Susan Moisio. “Our team is partnering with clients around the world to provide world-leading technical and environmental expertise to address complex challenges across drinking water, wastewater, desalination, conveyance, and flood control challenges. It is through this integrated, inclusive model that we can develop sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.”

Moisio holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Arkansas State University and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University. Active in professional organizations, she currently serves on the Water Environment Federation (WEF) Collection Committee and is a member of the US Water Alliance’s One Water Council. She also leads Jacobs’ engagement with the National Association of Clean Water Agencies; and she is a member of the Wet Weather Partnership, a group of Combined Sewer Overflows (CSO) community officials and consultants specializing in CSO control from areas all over the United States.

