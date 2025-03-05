Mott MacDonald Appoints Radeloff as North American President, CEO

By TBM Staff

Radeloff

Dean Radeloff has been appointed as Mott MacDonald’s president and CEO, North America.

Having joined Mott MacDonald in 2022 as regional development manager for North America, Radeloff has made a significant contribution to the growth of the business in the US and Canada.

Radeloff has been the driving force behind the deepening of relationships with the company’s key clients, particularly in priority growth areas including transit and underground infrastructure in addition to energy and water. In his new role as president and CEO he will advance the company’s capabilities in these areas, focusing on delivering excellence and innovation for clients and communities, as Mott MacDonald continues to strengthen its position in the US and Canada.

Radeloff’s career spans over 34 years across the fields of environmental engineering, residential, commercial and heavy civil infrastructure construction, consulting design and engineering, and business development and sales. He is registered as a Professional Engineer in Florida and Texas, is a member of several professional organizations, and has served on the Alternative Project Delivery Committee of the Texas Association of General Contractors.

Commenting on the appointment, Cathy Travers, Mott MacDonald’s group managing director, said: “North America is a key market for our business and Dean’s breadth of experience, client and people engagement skills, and business acumen make him well placed to continue the next phase of our growth in this region.”

Radeloff said: “We have a strong and profitable business in North America, with exceptional people and a robust client base. I’m honored and privileged to lead us forward as we pursue our ambitious growth strategy.”