North American Society for Trenchless Technology Celebrates 30 Years

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) celebrates 30 years of industry advocacy and education in 2020. NASTT is an engineering society of individuals, public organizations and private companies with strong beliefs in the practical, social and environmental benefits of trenchless technology.

Founded in 1990, NASTT represents nearly 2,400 members throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico who all promote better and more responsible ways to manage underground infrastructure. NASTT’s mission is to advance trenchless technology and to promote its benefits for the public and the natural environment by increasing awareness and knowledge through technical information dissemination, research and development, education and training.

/**** Advertisement ****/

As NASTT continues to grow and take on new challenges, it is important for the not-for-profit Society to serve and support their diverse industry partners. NASTT proudly represents municipalities and public utilities, consultants and engineers, manufacturers and suppliers, trenchless contractors and academia. NASTT reaches out to all these groups and shares with the community the latest industry trenchless advancements and their continuing education opportunities. For 30 years, the all-volunteer members of NASTT have presented non-commercial information seminars and training about these “green alternative” engineering methods to North American communities.

The annual NASTT No-Dig Show is the Society’s flagship educational and networking event. This conference and trade show offers 160 quality, non-commercial technical papers; an exhibition hall with more than 200 trenchless companies displaying their products and services; a series of specialized trenchless training courses, plus many entertaining networking events and special industry related awards. The NASTT No-Dig Show is the largest trenchless technology conference in the world averaging over 2,000 industry professionals.

In 2019 the Canadian Regional Chapters of NASTT hosted the inaugural No-Dig North conference. Nearly 600 attendees from across Canada met in Calgary, AB, to learn from each other, network and discuss all things trenchless. This show will be an annual event with the 2020 No-Dig North being held Oct. 19-21 in Vancouver, BC.

In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, NASTT will look back at the history of the Society with a series of Flashback Friday (#fbf) social media posts along with various activities throughout 2020. You are invited to join in a celebratory toast during the NASTT 2020 No-Dig Show Opening Ceremony Ribbon Cutting in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, April 6 at the Colorado Convention Center.

RELATED: Akkerman Among NASTT Hall of Fame Inductees