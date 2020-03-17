NASTT No-Dig Show Postponed Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

Due to the COVID-19 response situation going on throughout the United States and Canada, NASTT announced the postponement of the 2020 NASTT No-Dig Show, originally scheduled for April 5-9 in Denver, Colorado.

Despite NASTT’s best efforts to keep things running as scheduled, the Colorado Convention Center has been instructed to cancel all events through mid-April, which includes the No-Dig Show. Further, space for our conference to be held later this year at the Denver Convention Center is not currently available. For these reasons we are beginning to look at alternatives to bring you a memorable and valuable trenchless event, in this, our 30th year of trenchless education.

“Our community has experienced significant impacts over the past few weeks which have escalated in the last 72 hours and include corporate travels bans, government travel bans, venues closing, and public events and gatherings postponed in order to protect the health and wellness of our citizens,” said Craig Vandaelle, Chair NASTT Board of Directors. “We are confident that we will be able to switch gears and make alternate arrangements for the 2020 NASTT No-Dig Show and we look forward to communicating these changes to you in the coming days and weeks.”

Solving complex challenges is nothing new to our industry. NASTT is working to shift directions and implement creative approaches to bring its members, attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, and students the high-quality technical and educational content they have come to expect. NASTT will announce details as they become available.

For additional information with respect to the postponement of the NASTT No-Dig Show, please visit the conference website at nodigshow.com and the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, where additional information will be posted.

