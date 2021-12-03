Network With Your Peers at the Annual Microtunneling Short Course

The 28th annual Microtunneling Short Course will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 27-29, 2022, at the Scottsdale Stadium, the San Francisco Giants Spring Training Facility.

The three-day course features top-notch technical presentations from leading global experts covering everything from planning, design and construction as well as many networking events to connect with your peers.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Attendees can network with nearly 15 companies at the Welcome Reception on the evening of April 27th at the Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town, the host hotel for the event. The Scottsdale Stadium Banyan Room will be the site of annual Banquet Dinner the evening of April 29th at which the annual Microtunneling Achievement Awards are announced. The event is one-of-a-kind in our industry that professionals from all aspects of the business – contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers and owners – all sit down together for an evening of networking and having a good time. The evening features a keynote speaker and various other awards.

In conjunction with the Microtunneling Short Course, the North American Microtunneling Association (NAMA) will host its annual meeting April 28th at the Scottsdale Stadium from 5-7 p.m. in which the leading contractors discuss how they can better the industry.

Some of our early course sponsors include the Main Event Sponsor, United Underground Precast, as well as Bradshaw Construction, Down2Earth, Kilduff Underground Engineering and Primoris. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Hannah Stakolich at hstakolich@benjaminmedia.com.

The Microtunneling Short Course is presented by course directors Tim Coss, Microtunneling, Inc., and Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering, as well as Jim Rush, Editor of Trenchless Technology. For more information and to register, visit: www.microtunnelingshortcourse.com.