New ACPPA President Hired

After a nationwide search the American Concrete Pressure Pipe Association (ACPPA) Board of Direction selected Kevin Brown to serve as president. After six years of service, ACPPA President Richard Mueller, P.E., announced his retirement in February. Board of Direction Chair Darren Dunker, P.E., explains Brown’s experience will be extremely beneficial to water owners, engineering firms and contractors. “Kevin Brown brings a depth and breadth of knowledge few others have,” he says. “His expertise will assist the American Concrete Pressure Pipe Association mission of promoting and advancing the concrete pressure pipe industry.”

With the probability of a new government infrastructure plan on the horizon, Brown says the time is right to remind the market place of the benefits of concrete pressure pipe, its long and excellent performance history, and the improvements that have been made in the concrete pressure pipe products over this last generation. “We’re in position to take advantage of what’s happening and we’ve got to be sure the world is aware of the technology we offer.” ACPPA sponsors research projects and conducts educational programs to promote and advance the use of concrete pressure pipe in water and wastewater applications. The Association assists water owners, engineering consultants and manufacturers with providing evidenced-based information about the capabilities of concrete pressure pipe.

Brown is a graduate of Newark College of Engineering. He and his wife, Darlene, have two adult sons and divide their time between their homes in New Jersey and Florida.

