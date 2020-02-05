/**** Advertisement ****/

King – a Sika Company is pleased to announce that we have established the Shotcrete, Tunneling & Mining (STM) business unit. This unit will serve the North American mining and tunneling industry, and will further build on the success that King Packaged Materials Company, Construction Products Group has enjoyed in the North American Shotcrete markets.

This unit will be led by Scott Rand who has been officially appointed as Vice President, North America, Shotcrete, Tunneling & Mining. Scott brings over 20 years of experience representing the KING brand and is well recognized in the construction, mining and shotcrete industries. Scott will lead an expanded sales team consisting of existing King CP and Sika North America team members.

Shotcrete, Tunneling & Mining will focus on complete shotcrete solutions, including materials and equipment, and will service the growing Canadian and US mining, tunneling, refractory, concrete construction and concrete rehabilitation markets.