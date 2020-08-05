Nicholson Welcomes Gnoato as Senior Leader of Major Projects

Nicholson Construction is pleased to announce the addition of Dario Gnoato, P.Eng, to the team as the Senior Vice President of the company’s Major Projects Group,which handles large-scale projects on a national level.

Gnaoto brings over 25 years of professional experience in the civil construction industry with him to his new role.

He started his career with Peter Kiewit Sons, Co. as a Student Engineer, and over the course of 15 years, worked his way up to Saskatchewan Area Manager. Most recently, he served as District Manager of BC and Yukon for Graham Infrastructure,where he was responsible for the leadership, strategic direction and overall operations for the region.

As the Senior Vice President of Major Projects, he will be tasked with leading all aspects of the group and overseeing its operations across the country.

“Dario is a really dynamic addition to our team,” said Jeff Grieder, P. Eng, President, Nicholson Construction. “He brings a wealth of experience and leadership in all areas of both heavy civil construction and geotechnical construction – and he’s known for his energy, communication skills and team building.”

Gnoato holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of BC, Vancouver and a Civil Engineering Diploma from the BC Institute of Technology.

