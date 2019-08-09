Nicholson Welcomes Hardin to Engineering Group

Nicholson Construction announced the addition of Doug Hardin, P.E., Senior Design Engineer, to the Engineering team.

Hardin comes to Nicholson with close to 20 years of experience. He started his geotechnical career with the St. Louis, Missouri, office of URS and then spent the last 15 years with Schnabel Foundation Company where he held the position of Senior Design and Construction Manager.

“We’re thrilled to have Doug join our team,” said Rick Deschamps, Nicholson’s Vice President of Engineering. “He brings another layer of depth to our knowledge-base, and we’re really looking forward to working with him and learning from him.”

Hardin holds both a B.S. and an M.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Iowa, Missouri, Virginia and Connecticut.

