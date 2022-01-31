Nine More Moscow’s BCL Stations Will Be Finished in 2022

According to the Department of Transport of Moscow, the city plans to complete the construction of the eastern and northeastern sections of the Big Circle Line (Line 11 of the Moscow Metro) in 2022. As for now, the Big Circle Line is ready by over 60%. The circle line is planned to be completed in 2023.

Due to the construction of the northeastern stations (Maryina Roscha, Rizhskaya and Sokolniki), the passengers will be able to make an interchange from these stations to Lines 1, 6 and 10, the Moscow Central Diameter 2 (the MCD), Rizhsky railway station and the surface transport. The eastern section of the line is ready by more than 50% and consists of four stations: Tekstilschiki, Pechatniki, Nagatinsky Zaton and Klenoviy Bulvar. Here passengers will be able to make interchanges to Lines 7 and 10 of the Moscow Metro, the MCD 2, and the Biryulevskaya line which is currently under construction.

In addition, the BCL will include a section of the former Kakhovskaya line, which was closed for reconstruction in 2019. Kakhovskaya station is already opened, while the remaining two (Kashirskaya and Varshavskaya) are yet to be re-opened.

In addition, to improve the transport situation, the new BCL stations are distinguished by their unique design. For example, Maryina Roscha station will be one of the deepest in the Moscow Metro. The length of escalators here will be 130 meters, which is a record for the Moscow Metro. A decorative digital board in the form of an arch will be installed before exit from Rizhskaya station, it will show the time. The platform itself will be decorated with 12 more arches of metal up to four meters in height with built-in backlight. Nagatinsky Zaton will have two-meter high fish inhabiting the Moscow region sculpted in granite using the mosaic technique. The design of Sokolniki station will be dedicated to the history of the Moscow Metro with references to photos and billboards of 1940s and 1950s as well as works of Russian avant-garde artists including Malevich, Tatlin and Lissitzky.

“We are constantly working to improve transport accessibility. The full launch of the BCL will simplify the mobility of 3.3 million residents of 34 districts. In addition, the operating sections of the line have already improved transport services in 27 districts with 2.7 million inhabitants,” said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.

In December 2021, the Moscow Metro launched 10 new stations of the Big Circle Line, which was the biggest opening in the history of Russian metro construction. The metro circle will be completed in 2023. When completed, the Big Circle Line will have 31 stations and, with a length of more than 70 km, will become the longest circle metro line in the world.