Normet’s First Virtual Customer Event: Normet Mining Innovation Days 2021

Normet Mining Innovation Days 2021 were held virtually on Sept. 13-14. The event was targeted for mining customers and journalists. During the event Normet introduced new technologies and equipment, and updates to existing offering in services and ground control for mining customers. The introductions were made through live and video sessions broadcasted from various locations in Finland: from Pyhäsalmi Mine, Normet main factory in Iisalmi and from studio in Helsinki. Additionally, guest speakers joined the event remotely from Australia, India, United Kingdom, South Africa and Finland. The event was hosted by Normet’s President and CEO Ed Santamaria and Finnish Moderator André Noël Chaker.

“Safety, sustainability and productivity are foundation for whole Normet offering and offering development. We wanted to have Normet Mining Innovation Days 2021 -event to inspire people and show that the future brings positive developments and improvements for the mining industry in the form of new innovations, technologies, services and collaboration.” Says Marjo Koivisto, Design and Marketing Manager of Normet’s Equipment Business line.

In the event, Normet revealed completely new, upcoming XL equipment offering, which is based on Normet’s biggest platforms so far and it will be launched publicly later on. The XL offering consists of two different platforms: HD is a diesel-powered platform with hydrodynamic transmission, and ED platform is equipped with a Stage V diesel engine and electrodynamic powerline. ED is a brand-new technology in the industry. “We wanted to give the audience a glace of what we are working on in our R&D center in Iisalmi, where we are constantly developing new equipment and technologies to improve the safety and productivity of our customers’ underground operations.” Says Kari Hämäläinen, Senior Vice President of Normet’s Equipment Business Line.

Normet also showcased other recently introduced platforms during the Mining Innovation Days; an agile and compact Variomec XS platform and new L-series platform which was developed based on our customers’ feedback. In addition, Normet gave an update on Normet SmartDrive® field references, offering and future plans, followed by a customer testimonial from Barminco, Australia about their trial with Normet SmartDrive® battery electric explosives charger Charmec MC 605 VE SD in 2021.