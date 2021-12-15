Normet’s First Virtual Customer Event: Normet Mining Innovation Days 2021

Normet Mining Innovation Days 2021 were held virtually on Sept. 13-14. The event was targeted for mining customers and journalists. During the event Normet introduced new technologies and equipment, and updates to existing offering in services and ground control for mining customers. The introductions were made through live and video sessions broadcasted from various locations in Finland: from Pyhäsalmi Mine, Normet main factory in Iisalmi and from studio in Helsinki. Additionally, guest speakers joined the event remotely from Australia, India, United Kingdom, South Africa and Finland. The event was hosted by Normet’s President and CEO Ed Santamaria and Finnish Moderator André Noël Chaker.
“Safety, sustainability and productivity are foundation for whole Normet offering and offering development. We wanted to have Normet Mining Innovation Days 2021 -event to inspire people and show that the future brings positive developments and improvements for the mining industry in the form of new innovations, technologies, services and collaboration.” Says Marjo Koivisto, Design and Marketing Manager of Normet’s Equipment Business line.
In the event, Normet revealed completely new, upcoming XL equipment offering, which is based on Normet’s biggest platforms so far and it will be launched publicly later on. The XL offering consists of two different platforms: HD is a diesel-powered platform with hydrodynamic transmission, and ED platform is equipped with a Stage V diesel engine and electrodynamic powerline. ED is a brand-new technology in the industry. “We wanted to give the audience a glace of what we are working on in our R&D center in Iisalmi, where we are constantly developing new equipment and technologies to improve the safety and productivity of our customers’ underground operations.” Says Kari Hämäläinen, Senior Vice President of Normet’s Equipment Business Line.
Normet also showcased other recently introduced platforms during the Mining Innovation Days; an agile and compact Variomec XS platform and new L-series platform which was developed based on our customers’ feedback. In addition, Normet gave an update on Normet SmartDrive® field references, offering and future plans, followed by a customer testimonial from Barminco, Australia about their trial with Normet SmartDrive® battery electric explosives charger Charmec MC 605 VE SD in 2021.
On the 2nd day of Normet Innovation Days, Normet presented their Service Center in Iisalmi and service offering including remanufacturing and upgrades & modifications. We also heard a customer statement from Hindustan Zinc regarding our long-term collaboration with them.
Demonstrations new technologies held in the studio included SmartScan system, which is an advanced measuring system to measure and monitor the applied sprayed concrete thickness, and new EFNARC approved concrete spraying simulator utilizing VR technology. These new technologies for concrete spraying improve the safety and efficiency of the process, at the same time decreasing the rebound.
“Process optimization ensures optimal use of raw materials and improved quality. Reduction of raw materials and ingredients provides our customers not only savings but also significant benefits on environment, as use of material in minimized. Ensure safety and productivity for our customers throughout the lifecycle is the leading principle in all our service offering and work” Says Riku Helander, Senior Vice President, of Normet’s Services Business Line.
The Normet Mining Innovation Days were held at the same time with MinExpo 2021 in Las Vegas. The program from Normet Mining Innovation Days were also shown at the Normet booth in MinExpo, where the Normet SmartDrive® battery electric explosives charger Charmec MC 605 V SD, Normet SmartScan system and concrete spraying simulator were also on display.
“We wanted to have this event at the same time as MinExpo 2021, as we know that many people were unable to go there this year. Therefore, despite the travel restrictions preventing us from meeting in person, we wanted to connect with our customers globally through this virtual event and provide a platform to discuss with all our process and product experts. In addition, we wanted to bring a bit of Vegas to their offices and homes safely, that is why we had incorporated a good variety of other interesting program to this event, such as entertaining opening show, interesting panel discussion, insightful keynote speech from Alan Knight and a beautiful ending for the event with a traditional Finnish music performance.“, Koivisto concludes.
