AECOM-led JV to Deliver Rail Improvements along Northeast Corridor

By TBM Staff

AECOM in December announced that an AECOM-led joint venture with STV has been selected by Amtrak to provide project management services for the Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project, a key component of the Gateway Program that aims to address state of good repair needs and double passenger train capacity on the most congested 10-mile section of the Northeast Corridor (NEC).

The Sawtooth Bridges were originally constructed in 1907 and serve as a critical link in the NEC, supporting more than 400 daily trains operated by Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT over tracks used by NJ TRANSIT, PATH and Conrail freight trains. Their age and structural deficiencies limit train speeds to 60 mph, creating bottlenecks that impact rail operations for intercity and commuter services. The project will deliver three new bridges along a 1.9-mile corridor in Kearny, N.J., between Newark Penn Station and Secaucus Junction

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Amtrak by supporting this crucial transit upgrade, which is part of an array of generational federal investments in the nation’s rail infrastructure,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Our track record of success on numerous NEC bridge replacement projects prepares us to deliver safe, reliable and resilient rail connectivity that meets both current and future demands on the NEC.”

The AECOM-led joint venture will utilize a multi-phased alternative delivery approach to implement project planning and oversee delivery of the upgraded and new structures. As project manager, the venture will oversee design coordination and manage interactions with railroads, utilities, and third parties. The team consists of multi-disciplinary engineers specializing in civil, geotechnical, structural, and environmental engineering.

“We look forward to leveraging our extensive transportation resources, site knowledge, and experience with large-scale projects along the NEC to deliver innovative solutions that enhance rail reliability,” said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East and Latin America region. “As Engineering News-Record‘s top Mass Transit and Rail firm, we are excited to support Amtrak in upgrading its tracks and bridges, improving connectivity along one of the world’s busiest transportation corridors.”

Funding from the Federal Railroad Administration has enabled Amtrak to advance several megaprojects along the NEC aimed at modernizing critical infrastructure, improving station facilities, and supporting future ridership growth. Among these funded projects, AECOM is involved in the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, the Connecticut River Bridge Replacement and the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project.